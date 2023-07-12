Ensure 75% jobs to locals, CM Jagan directs officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to strictly enforce the specially-enacted law that provides 75 per cent jobs to locals in private and Government-sponsored industries in the State.

Presiding over the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting at the Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the District Collectors should monitor the implementation of the Act and send reports every six months.

The SIPB approved several new projects at its meeting.

"We are providing land and other facilities to the new industries with the condition of giving 75 per cent of the jobs to locals with a view to avoiding any opposition from the local people,” he said.

Support of the locals is very important for the smooth and efficient functioning of these industries and the official machinery should keep this in mind.

JSW Neo Energy has got the green signal to set up a 1500 MW hydro storage power project with an investment of Rs.8104 crore at Bakkannavari Palli of Vempally Mandal in YSR district.

Hero Future Energies' affiliated company Clean Renewable Energy will set up a 225 MW solar unit at Kotapadu in Nandyala district and 150 MW wind power units at Boyala Uppuluru in Anantapur district and in Nandyal and YSR districts.

The Company will invest Rs 2,450 crore and start work in October 2023 completing the last phase in 2025 and providing employment to 375 persons.

The SIBP also approved setting up a hotel and resort at Annavaram in Visakhapatnam district by May Fair Hotels with an investment of Rs 525 crore providing direct and indirect employment to 750 persons.

It has also approved the proposal of Hayat Group to set up Hayat International Hotel at Peruru near Tirupati with an investment of Rs 218 crore.

CCL Food and Beverages got the green signal to set up its unit at Krishnapalem near Achtutapuram in Visakhapatnam district with an investment of Rs1,200 crore providing employment to 1,800 persons.

Gokul Agro Resources will set up an edible oil making unit at Krishnapatham in Nellore district with an investment of Rs 230 crore.