EPDCL to promote sustainable living practices

Vijayawada: In support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to the Union government’s Mission LIFE, Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (EPDCL) is planning to implement various initiatives to foster sustainable living practices.

These efforts will promote environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) with headquarters in Visakhapatnam is committed to fostering sustainable living practices across its expansive distribution network and will cover the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari and West Godavari. In alignment with the Union government’s Mission LIFE initiative, EPDCL will actively engage communities in eco-friendly endeavours. These initiatives will prioritise waste reduction, water and energy conservation, the adoption of renewable energy sources and the promotion of energy-efficient appliances certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

In collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the Ministry of Power, and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), EPDCL is planning to develop a comprehensive communication strategy. Recently, EPDCL unveiled the Mission LIFE promotional poster, designed by BEE’s Media Advisor Wing for Southern States and Union Territories. This significant step was marked by the presence of key officials, including Praveen Gupta, Member of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Milind Deora, Secretary of BEE and AP power sector senior officials.