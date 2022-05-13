Expedite swimming pool development works, officials told

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has instructed the VMC officials to immediately complete Sir Vizzy Swimming pool development works and get ready to restore swimming activity for swimmers.

The Commissioner inspected the swimming pool located in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday and enquired about the development works. He asked the officials to complete the development works immediately and improve greenery in the premises of the swimming pool. He also enquired about the facilities provided to swimmers in the swimming pool and gave a few suggestions.

During his inspection, Commissioner Swapnil visited GS Raju road in Gandhi Nagar.

He suggested the VMC officials to replace the new plants and keep the road neat. He also inspected the VMC indoor stadium in Patamata, Park in Lenin centre and some roads in Patamata.

VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar, Executive engineer V Srinivas, health officer Dr Sridevi accompanied the Commissioner.