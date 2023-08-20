Live
Just In
Expedite works in Jagananna Housing Colonies: Collector Ranjit Basha
Bapatla: Bapatla District Collector P Ranjit Basha directed the officials to speed up the construction of houses at Jagananna Housing Colonies as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to inaugurate them on August 30. The officials are making arrangements for the inauguration of one housing colony in every district by a local Minister or District Collector at the same time.
Bapatla Collector along with Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram on Saturday visited Jagananna Housing Colonies at Konijeti Nagar-2 at Challareddypalem in Vetapalem mandal and distributed Rs 13-lakh loan to the beneficiaries. They interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about their problems and directed the officials to solve their problems. Ranjit Basha said so far banks have distributed loans to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore to the beneficiaries and necessary infrastructure will be provided in the Colony. Bapatla District Housing Project director Prasad, DRDA project director B Arjuna Rao and Dwama project director Y Sankar Naik, were among those present.