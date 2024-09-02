Extend all possible help to rain/flood victims, Naidu tells TDP activists

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked the TDP activists across the State to extend all possible help to the flood victims.

Through a teleconference with the party leaders and activists in the State, the Chief Minister said that though unexpected floods hit the State on a large-scale, loss of lives was averted due to implementation of precautionary measures.

Recalling that even while in opposition, the TDP had extended all possible help to the rain-hit and flood-hit people by spending party funds, Chandrababu Naidu said that whenever the TDP is in power all measures have been taken to see to it that the people would not face any inconvenience.

Asking the party activists to actively take part in the relief measures, Chandrababu Naidu called upon party activists to extend support to those living in vulnerable areas in Krishna river basin.

If the State government’s assistance is necessary, inform the authorities concerned immediately,” he said.

Naidu made it clear that all the MPs, Ministers and the MLAs too should make ground visits and said that a review will soon be conducted on their participation in the relief operations.

“People will get a good impression on us only when we act effectively while in power. When Hud Hud cyclone hit Visakhapatnam, we stayed there for a whole week to bring the situation back to normalcy following which they elected four TDP candidates in 2019 polls and in the recent elections they gave a big majority,” Naidu pointed out.

Asking the party activists to take part in rain/flood relief activists and to be on the ground for three days from Sunday, Naidu fondly recalled that on the same day 30 years ago he took oath as the Chief Minister for the first time in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. During the last three decades he has seen several ups and downs in his political career, Naidu recalled.

Referring to the pension distribution for September 2024, he said despite heavy rains across the State, 93 per cent of pensions have been disbursed.