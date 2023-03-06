Fencing senior teams' selections conducted

The Krishna District Fencing Association conducted district selection trials to select senior men and women teams for participating in inter-district Fencing Championship to be held in Kakinada, at SVR Function Hall at Davajigudem near Gannavaram on Sunday.





APSP 6th Battalion DSP NBM Murali Krishna inaugurated the selection trials in the presence of Fencing Coach NCH Ram. Speaking on the occasion, DSP Murali Krishna said that there are scores of players in rural areas as they have no recognition due to lack of proper amenities. If sports bodies may identify talented players and give proper training to them, they would reach the greatest position in the country, he said. Students should participate in sports and games besides academics, he suggested.





Fencing Coach NCH Ram said that the selected men's and women's teams would participate in the inter-district championship to be held in Kakinada from March 10 to 11. Helping Hands Society Chairman Sankabattula Venta Rao, Physical Directors Dhaniyala Naga Raju, Bhaskar and others attended.



