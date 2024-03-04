Former JSP leader Srinivas joins BJP

Vijayawada: Former Jana Sena leader Namburi Srinivas joined the BJP here on Sunday. He was welcomed by party state president Daggubati Purandeswari in the party office on Sunday.

Namburi contested in the last Assembly elections as Janasena-BJP candidate for Tiruvuru constituency. Earlier, he was active in the Prajarajyam party.

He was native of Tiruvuru and his brother was an active leader of BJP in Telangana.