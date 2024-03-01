Former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao's son Sarath remanded for 14 days

Former minister Prathipati Pullarao's son, Sarath, has been remanded for 14 days in a GST evasion case. The police arrested Sarath on Thursday night and he was shifted to Vijayawada Sub Jail on Friday morning. The court proceedings lasted for two hours, with arguments presented by both the prosecution and Sarath's lawyers. Ultimately, the judge agreed with the prosecution's arguments and remanded Sarath for 14 days.

Sarath's lawyers pointed out that a similar case has been registered in Telangana, arguing that filing two FIRs for the same crime goes against the rules. However, the judge still decided to remand Sarath for further investigation.



The case against Sarath was registered at Machavaram police station based on a complaint from AP Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials. The charges against Sarath and six others, including Pullarao's wife and brother-in-law, include diverting funds and evading taxes. Sarath's arrest has caused quite a stir, given his connection to a former minister.