Fourth Industrial Revolution in offing: Professor Jagadish

Vijayawada: "Using light to sense and Interface humans could be the 4th Industrial Revolution," said Dr Chennupati Jagadish, distinguished professor in Physics in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University.

He was addressing the students on 'Semiconductor Nanostructures for Optoelectronics Applications' as part of 14th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture series conducted by SRM University-AP here on Saturday.

SRM University-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao inaugurated the programme.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao emphasised on programme's motives, vision, and outreach. "Universities are creators of new knowledge, innovative ideas, and providers of talented and skilled manpower to the world," he said.

Dr Jagadish was honoured as Champion of the Order of Australia for his eminent contributions to Physics and Engineering at the Australia Day Honours 2016. He has acquired the IEEE Pioneer Award in Nanotechnology (2015), the Walter Boas Medal from the Australian Institute of Physics (2013) and the Thomas Ranken Lyle Medal from the Australian Academy of Science (2019).

Dr Jagadish has led the Semiconductor Optoelectronics and Nanotechnology Group as its head since its establishment in 1990. He believed that in the fourth industrial revolution, the digital and the biological will merge and, as 90 percent of our information is received by light, optical, and photo-electronics based trillion-dollar industries will double in their value by 2030. He addressed the growing interest in research and analysis on key nanowires in the field of electronics and communications, which could have far-reaching benefits.

He noted that the development of nanowires could address a wide range of challenges in science and technology.

The developing research in Augmented Reality, Wearable Optical Sensors, Holographic Displays and the people working on it as students and staff at SRM University-AP stand to enhance the market and build upon the vision of a self-reliant India, according to Dr Jagadish.

His talk elaborated on the ongoing research, challenges and possibilities of development in this sector, and he concluded on the optimistic note that more and more researchers would come up with new ideas or world-changing solutions.

The event series was attended by over 2300 members from varying walks of the science fieldfrom IITs, NITs, IISERs, Universities and Institutions, CSIR, DST, DBT, DRDO, DAE, ISRO, NARL, MoES and several others from different parts of the country.