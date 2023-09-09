Freshers told to focus on career development

Inavolu (Guntur district): Vellore Institute of Technology Alumni Association chairman Muthazhaghi explained to the freshly admitted students that orientation introduces students to various support services, such as counselling centres, educational programmes and career development offices, which are essential for their well-being and success. She was the chief guest at the orientation programme organised by VIT-AP University for the freshly admitted students at the campus here on Friday.

She said that the orientation informs students about extracurricular activities, clubs and organisations they can join, as well as research opportunities, internships and abroad study programmes. Students must strive hard to excel in their academic career to meet their parents’ expectations.

Orientation provides a platform for new students to become acquainted with the university’s culture, resources, and expectations. It helps them adjust to the academic and social aspects of campus life.

Elaborating on the significance of the orientation programme, Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy outlined the university’s mission, vision and strategic goals. This helps the students to understand the institution’s overarching objectives and priorities. He highlighted the achievements and milestones of the university and its students.

Dean Academics Dr N Madhusudhan Rao, Deputy Director Admissions Dr John Pradeep and others were present on the occasion.