Gaiety marks Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations
Vijayawada: Gaiety and fervour marked Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple here on Monday. Several hundred devotees attended the festivities organised to mark the birth of Lord Sri Krishna. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath attended as the chief guest and participated in the programme. The temple priests and organisers welcomed the MP.
The MP along with the priests performed special pujas and distributed the prizes to the winners, who took part in the Utti programme. He assured the ISKCON temple president Chakradhari Das that he would help for the development of the temple.
Sri Krishnashtami celebrations were held at Sri Kodanda Seetaramanjaneya Swamy temple and Sri Vijaya Karyasiddhi Ganapati temple on Monday. Helping Hands foundation president R Naga Satyam and others organised the event. They performed the rituals and special pujas to mark the occasion.
Several hundred people attended the Utti Programme held at NTR colony.