  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Governor Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Ambedkar

Governor Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Ambedkar
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj...

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said Dr Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution that guarantees equality and equal protection of law to all citizens. Ambedkar was a son of India who fought relentlessly for the emancipation of downtrodden sections of society and raised his voice against social discrimination, injustice, and inequality. The officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X