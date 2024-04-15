Governor Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Ambedkar

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said Dr Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution that guarantees equality and equal protection of law to all citizens. Ambedkar was a son of India who fought relentlessly for the emancipation of downtrodden sections of society and raised his voice against social discrimination, injustice, and inequality. The officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were also present.