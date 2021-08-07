Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan wishes AP to be role model in curbing Covid

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said that the State should be a role model in the prevention of the third wave of Covid19.

Addressing the representatives of NGOs who participated in the webinar on 'Creating awareness on prevention of third wave Covid19 in the State', organised by Raj Bhavan, the Governor said there are several NGOs who did tremendous work during the first and second waves of Covid19 and they can play a major role in complete eradication of the virus. He appealed to them to put their resources to the optimum use and sensitise unvaccinated people to get the jab and create awareness on following the Covid-appropriate behaviour among people of the State.

The Governor said that with the lessons learnt from the first wave and second wave of Covid19, authorities have been able to ramp up health infrastructure. Due to the rapid vaccination drive organised by the State government, many lives have been protected. The five-fold strategy advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be more effective in the fight against new variants of Covid-19 virus.

Representatives of 15 gon-governmental organisations including, Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman and AK Parida, secretary of the AP State branch of Indian Red Cross Society, Rama Rao of Rotary Club, Ganga Bhavani of Bharat Scouts & Guides, Vishala of Rural Development Trust, Representative of UNICEF, Srinivas Rajamani, UNDP, Kishore of All Is Well Foundation and others participated in the webinar.

Earlier, Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, said people should avoid social gatherings and advised on use of N95 mask as cotton masks provide less protection against the infection and masks should not be used for more than one week.

Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad and other officers of Raj Bhavan attended the programme.