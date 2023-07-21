Governor to visit RBK at Ganguru on July 26

Vijayawada: Agricultural Department Commissioner C Hari Kiran instructed all the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s visit on July 26.

He will visit Rythu Bharosa Kendram at Ganguru of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district and interact with the farmers after observing the various welfare schemes which are meant for the farmers.

The commissioner inspected the ongoing arrangement for the governor’s visit along with AP Seeds Development Corporation MD Dr Sekhar Babu and Krishna district collector P Raja Babu on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Hari Kiran said that Governor SA Nazeer will visit the Ganguru RBK and inspect agriculture and allied departments’ arranged exhibitions.

For that, officials concerned should be ready with the Kiosks and also make available the reports of Social Audit, Digital Library Records, Agricultural Advisory Board Members list, e-crop registration, Procurement by the Markfed, fertilizers, soil testing and others, he directed.

He also suggested the officials arrange a Drones exhibition besides Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and allied department activities.

Krishna district collector P Raja Babu directed the authorities to speed up the arrangements and ensure to start the land levelling works. All departmental officials should coordinate with each other and make the governor’s programme a grand success, he said.

Vuyyuru RDO Vijaya Kumar, Krishna District Agricultural Officer N Padmavathi, DM & HO Dr Geethabai, Agricultural Gannavaram AD Sunil, DLDOs Subba Rao, Nachara Rao, Tahsildar K Sivaiah, MPDO Sunitha Sarma, VAA Shaik Jamila Anjum and others participated.