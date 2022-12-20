Govt diverting SC sub-plan funds for Navaratnalu, alleges Congress

Vijayawada (NTR District): APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju lashed out at the YSRCP government for belittling SC and ST communities in the State since it came to power.

In a media statement here on Monday, Rudraraju criticised that the government is betraying SC and STs. He alleged that the government is diverting the SC sub-plan funds, which are intended to develop SC and ST communities, for its Navaratnalu scheme. He described the Navarathnalu as Nava Vinasakalu (nine destroyers) of Dalits. He alleged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dissolved 27 schemes belonging to SC and STs in the State. He lamented that the State government is not giving any respect to the SC and ST public representatives.

The APCC chief criticised that the YSRCP government registered SC/ST cases against the SC and STs in the State and added that it was a peculiar situation never seen before here. He demanded the government not to divert the sub-plan funds to Navaratnalau scheme and asked to re-introduce the 27 abolished schemes.