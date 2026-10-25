Govt medical colleges pip private institutions in MBBS 1st yr results

Vijayawada: Government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh have outperformed private institutions in the MBBS first-year examinations for the 2025–26 academic year, registering a pass percentage of 88.11 per cent against 80.68 per cent in private colleges.

The pass percentage in government colleges was 7.43 per cent higher than that of private institutions, continuing the trend of better performance by government medical colleges in the State.

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences released MBBS first year results here on Saturday. University registrar Sai Sudheer and controller of examinations Srikanth shared the results.

Government Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada recorded a pass percentage of 93.68%, followed by Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam at 93.20 per cent. Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati secured 92.50 per cent, while Government Medical College in Paderu recorded 92 per cent.

Government medical colleges in Kurnool and Machilipatnam registered pass percentages of 90.80 per cent and 88.67 per cent, respectively. Rajamahendravaram recorded 88%.

Among other institutions, ACSR Government Medical College in Nellore registered 86.86 per cent, followed by Nandyal at 86.51 per cent.

Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and Government Medical College in Srikakulam recorded 86% each.

The pass percentages were 84.92 per cent in Anantapur, 84.67 per cent in Eluru, 84 per cent in Guntur and 83.33 per cent in Vizianagaram.

In the previous academic year, 2024–25, government medical colleges recorded a pass percentage of 93.48 per cent, while private colleges achieved 88.64 per cent. The overall pass percentage across government and private medical colleges stood at 91 per cent.

During 2024–25, Rajamahendravaram Medical College recorded 98 per cent, followed by Guntur at 97.60 per cent, Eluru at 97.33 per cent, Kurnool at 96.80 per cent and Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati at 96.67 per cent.

Government Siddhartha Medical College and ACSR Government Medical College in Nellore recorded 93.71% each, while Andhra Medical College registered 91.60 per cent.

Director of medical education Dr Vishnuvardhan said college-wise performance would be analysed and appropriate academic support provided according to students’ learning needs to further improve pass percentages in government medical colleges.