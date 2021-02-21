Gram panchayat polls mark downfall of Naidu, says Talasila Raghuram

Vijayawada: The four-phase panchayat polls ended on a high note sealing the downfall of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu's political career. Naidu's downfall that had begun in 2019 polls is now sealed with the panchayat polls pushing the TDP cadres and its leaders to stare at uncertain future, said YSR Congress general secretary Talasila Raghuram.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that in all the four phases the voters gave verdict that reflects the governance delivered by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last few months.

The voters in these panchayat polls that were held through the ballot system gave a befitting retort to the false and fake propaganda unleashed by the TDP that YSRCP had won the polls due to manipulation of EVMs, he said.

Once again panchayat polls proved that people are with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether they are held with EVMs or ballot paper. "I'm sure TDP would have reduced to just two seats, if Assembly polls in 2019 were held through the ballot system," he asserted.

The YSRCP leader said that the victory of YSRCP in panchayat polls has sounded a death knell to the TDP. All the conspiracy theories that were floated by Naidu during these panchayat polls with only intention to defeat the spirit of YSRCP cadres could not stand before the welfare schemes—Nava Ratnalu—implemented by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In an unusual manner and never in his political career Naidu addressed 15 press meets during the four phase polls only with wily intent to misguide the people and voters. However, ultimately democracy won as voters gave a perfect verdict, he said.

People had voted the sarpanch candidates supported by YSRCP across AP right from Kuppam in Chittoor where Naidu contested to Mangalagiri where his political heir Nara Lokesh had a disastrous debut in 2019 polls.

He said that the Panchayat polls yet again proved that people are with YSRCP and there is no future of TDP.