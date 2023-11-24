Guntur: 3 members of a family murdered by relatives

Guntur : Three- members of a family were murdered by their relatives at Konanki village of Pidiguralla mandal of Palnadu district late on Wednesday night, which came to light on Thursday.

According to Gurazala DSP Pallam Raju, deceased Ananth Naresh, 32, was residing at Konanki village cultivating lands. He deserted his first wife Priyanka and married Madhuri, 26, six years ago. They were blessed with a five-year-old son Venu Gopal..

Madhuri had been suffering from a stomach pain for some time. She asked Naresh to take her to the hospital but he allegedly manhandled her and asked her to go to her parents’ house. She immediately informed her parents over the phone.

Madhuri’s brother Domma Srinivasa Rao and father Subba Rao came to Madhuri’s house on Wednesday night. While discussing the dispute, Ananth Naresh again beat up Madhuri. Her brother Srinivasa Rao tried to save her but Naresh pushed Srinivasa Rao away. He fell down and sustained injuries.

In a fit of rage, Srinivasa Rao stabbed his brother-in-law Naresh with a knife. Narensh’s father Sambasiva Rao, mother Adilakshmi tried stop him but Srinivasa Rao stabbed them also. Naresh, his father Sambasiva Rao, 63, and mother Adilakshmi, 60, died on the spot.

Madhuri along with her brother Srinivasa Rao and father Subba Rao absconded. Police have launched a manhunt for Srinivas Rao and Subba Rao, and also registered a case under IPC Section 302

Gurazala DSP Pallam Raju visited the scene of offence at Konanki village on Thursday and enquired about circumstances led to the triple murder. Police seized the knife used for the murder at the scene of offence.