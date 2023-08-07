  • Menu
Guntur: Dharma Block at psychiatric hospital inaugurated

Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharma Charan inaugurating newly constructed rooms (Dharma Block) for mentally ill patients at Kanta’s Sanjeevani Psychiatric Hospital at Ramachandrapalem village in Guntur rural on Sunday
Guntur: Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharma Charan noted that in modern times, everyone is under increased mental pressure and needs mental peace. On Sunday, he inaugurated newly constructed rooms (Dharma Block) for mentally ill patients at Kanta’s Sanjeevani Psychiatric Hospital at Ramachandrapalem village in Guntur rural. This hospital is run by psychiatrist Dr Kanta Jagadish.

Dr Kanta Jagadish said that Kanthas Sanjeevani Psychiatric Hospital was started with 50 beds in Ramachandrapalem in December 2017, very near to Guntur city. This centre was established especially for small children along with de-addiction and rehabilitation centre. He said in the past, all types of mental patients were treated at one place in the hospital without any problems. But now new rooms were constructed to separate different types of patients, he added.

Dr Chittem Laxman, Dr Vijay Ramakrishna Reddy, Dr Krishna Santhi, Dr Arogya and others participated in the programme.

