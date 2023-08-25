Guntur: Divisional office of Indian Oil to come up at Tadepalli

Guntur : Executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation B Anil Kumar said that the company has a long history and is continuously improving its customer service and providing a variety of solutions to suit different segments of customers in all energy products.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new divisional offices building at Tadepalli in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri main road on Thursday. The proposed building is being constructed in 2.42 acres at an estimated cost of Rs. 22 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, building houses Vijayawada divisional office having retail business wing catering to 542 number of retail outlets spread in eight districts and having Institutional business wing serving the needs of bulk industries for their fuel needs.

He further said that the building houses in Vijayawada divisional office catering to 333 LPG distributors spread in 15 districts serving 37 lakh of customers in LPG refill deliveries and major bulk customer is TTD.

He said the building is being built in G+2 floors with stilt parking complying to the norms of Greenco standards and with net zero energy consumption.

Along with this project LNG Terminal is also coming up in three acres and office of city gas distribution.