Guntur: Focus on requests of political parties, officials told

Guntur: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti stressed on coordination among the officials for the revision of the voters list. He conducted a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Sunday.

The Collector instructed the officials to conduct ground level survey for the preparation of voters list. Stating that there is no need to see the voters list in political angle, he said it is the responsibility of the officials that all the eligible will get their vote. He said ‘right to vote’ will play a key role in the democracy and instructed the officials to take requests from all the political parties. He directed the officials to prepare the voters list without any allegations and enquired about progress of the revision of the voters list. He asked about the ground level problems while conducting a survey for the revision of the voters list. The officials were further instructed to impartially conduct the survey and suggested the officials solve the problems in presence of the booth level agents of the political parties. He warned that he would not tolerate any irregularities.

District Revenue Officer Vinayakam, officials were present.