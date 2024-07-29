Guntur: Land resurvey works inspected

Guntur: State Land Administration chief commissioner G Jayalakshmi, along with Land Records, Survey and Settlements commissioner G Lathkar Shrikesh Balaji Rao on Sunday visited Phirangipuram Tahsildar’s office and inspected land records relating to land resurvey works.

They inquired about webland works in the tahsildar’s office. Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja, survey assistant director Naga Sai and Phirangipuram deputy tahsildar Raja Ramesh were present.