Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today

Guntur : MLC and YSRCP BC cell state president Janga Krishna Murthy will join TDP in presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at a public meeting to be held at Sattenapalli on Saturday. Naidu has already given his nod for his entry into the TDP and assured that he would be continued as MLC, if the party comes to power in the state.

According to sources in the TDP, Krishna Murthy along with his son and Piduguralla ZPTC Kotaiah and their followers will join the party.

Sitting MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu met Chandrababu Naidu and discussed the entry of MLC Janga Krishna Murthy into the party. The BC leader is shifting his loyalty to the TDP after being denied YSRCP Gurazala Assembly ticket. He alleged that the YSRCP high command is insulting the BCs and added that there is no respect to him in the party. The YSRCP leadership is supporting MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy in Gurazala, which led to a dispute between Mahesh Reddy and Janga Krishna Murthy in Gurazala.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor of Guntur city and YSRCP leader Tadisetty Murali Mohan shifted his loyalty to the TDP. He along with his wife joined TDP in the presence of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at a programme held at Undavalli on Friday.

The disgruntled Tadisetty Murali Mohan joined TDP alleging that injustice was done to him in the YSRCP.