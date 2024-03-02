Guntur: N Chandrababu Naidu public meeting at Dachepalli today

Guntur : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will address the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Dachepalli of Gurazala Assembly constituency in Palnadu district on Saturday.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu will join the TDP in presence of Naidu at Dachepalli. TDP high command is in favour of fielding him from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

TDP Palnadu district president G V Anjaneyulu, former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao and former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao are making elaborate arrangements to make the public meeting a grand success.

During the 2014 elections, TDP bagged Narasaraopet MP and seven Assembly constituencies in Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. Taking this into consideration, the TDP high command is doing its best to revive its past glory in Palnadu district.

The party is fielding former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao from Chilakaluripet, Kanna Lashminarayana from Sattenapalli and GV Anjaneyulu from Vinukonda.

Meanwhile, party leaders set up huge flexi boards of Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan at the public meeting venue.