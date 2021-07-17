Top
Hans impression strong among readers, says MLA Vishnu

MLA Malladi Vishnu cutting cake at 10th anniversary celebrations of ‘The Hans India’ in Vijayawada on Friday
Vijayawada: MLA Malladi Vishnu said that 'The Hans India' made rapid progress in the last 10 years and made good impression upon the readers in the State. He said the English newspaper is covering the city, regional, state and international news with full details.

He was the chief guest at the 10th anniversary celebrations of 'The Hans India'here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA and chairman of the Brahmin Finance Corporation, Vishnu said 'The Hans India' has made its strong impression among the readers. He congratulated 'The Hans India' team and wished the staff should celebrate many anniversaries in future.

The Hans Team and the HMTV team participated in the celebrations.

