Heat wave forecast in AP for 4 days

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast that high temperatures will be recorded in some parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 23 to 26 and advised the people to be cautious.

The APSDMA Director Dr B R Ambedkar in a press release on Friday suggested to the people to take precautions in the wake of high temperatures to be recorded and stay indoors in the afternoon.

He said the temperatures will reach to 45-46 degrees Celsius in some parts of Andhra Pradesh. He said the temperatures will be between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees in most parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days starting from April 23.

He said the temperatures can reach to 45-46 degrees in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Parvatipuram Manyam district, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on April 23.

Similarly the temperatures can reach to 45-46 degrees on April 24 in Parvatipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. On April 25, temperatures can rise to 45-46 degrees in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Palnadu and Nandyal districts.

On April 26, the temperatures can reach to 43-44 degrees Celsius in parts of Srikakulam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram, Eluru, NTR district, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur and Annamayya districts.

Dr Ambedkar has suggested to people to take measures to prevent dehydration and consume lemon water, coconut water, butter milk and Oral Dehydration Solution (ORS). He said that pregnant women and elderly people should take precautions in the day time.