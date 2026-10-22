Hyderabad secures 267-run win over Andhra

Vijayawada: Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan produced a match-winning all-round performance, claiming 11 wickets and scoring an unbeaten half-century to power Hyderabad to a 267-run victory over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha ACA Stadium grounds at Mulapadu near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s second successive outright victory earned them six points, taking their tally to 12 and placing them at the top of Group B points table. The team had defeated Tripura in its opening match of the season.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of seven for two while chasing a formidable target, Andhra struggled against Tanay’s left-arm spin. He dismissed Ricky Bhui (26), Seeram Venkat Rahul (11), Saurabh Kumar (4) and Revanth Reddy (14) in quick succession to reduce Andhra to 98 for seven.

Tanay returned impressive figures of six for 35 in 11 overs after taking five for 63 in the first innings. It was his third 11-wicket haul in first-class cricket and his 14th five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy. Left-arm spinner G Aniketh Reddy complimented him with three for 57 as Andhra were bowled out for 130 in 30.5 overs. Venkat Sasikanth (23) and A Lalith Mohan (17) offered only brief resistance.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 275 in their first innings, while Andhra managed 184, with Shaik Rasheed scoring 61. Hyderabad consolidated their advantage in second innings, declaring at 306 for seven, with Kodimela Himateja remaining unbeaten on 123 off 202 balls.

Himateja and Tanay stitched together an unbeaten 93-run partnership for the eighth wicket, turning Hyderabad’s strong position into a match-winning advantage. Tanay contributed an unbeaten 53 off 64 deliveries, providing valuable support to Himateja’s century.

The comprehensive victory under captain Mohammed Siraj underlined Hyderabad’s strong start to the season, with the side winning both its opening matches outright.

SCOREBOARD

Hyderabad — First Innings: 275 all out in 86 overs

Abhirath Reddy 67, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli 58*, Tanmay Agarwal 42, Pragnay Reddy 31.

Andhra bowling: Tripurana Vijay 4/90, A Lalith Mohan 3/78, Saurabh Kumar 3/75.

Andhra — First Innings: 184 all out in 63 overs. Shaik Rasheed 61, Ricky Bhui 28, Seeram Venkat Rahul 27, Tripurana Vijay 25 not out.

Hyderabad bowling: Tanay Thyagarajan 5/63, G Aniketh Reddy 2/60, Mohammed Siraj 1/31.

Hyderabad — Second Innings: 306/6 declared in 95.3 overs

Kodimela Himateja 123* (202b, 10x4, 5x6), Tanmay Agarwal 49, Tanay Thyagarajan 53* (64b, 2x4, 3x6).

Andhra bowling: Kavuri Saiteja 4/40, Tripurana Vijay 2/119, KV Sasikanth 1/49.

Andhra — Second Innings: 130 all out in 30.5 overs M Hemanth Reddy 27, Ricky Bhui 26.

Hyderabad bowling: Tanay Thyagarajan 6/35, G Aniketh Reddy 3/57, Ruthick Mende 1/7.