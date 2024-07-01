I love Araku coffee: PM

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward for another cup of Araku coffee soon. Admiring the speciality of this coffee during his 111th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Modi said, I've been an admirer of coffee from Araku.

He said he had his first sip of Araku coffee in 2016 at Visakhapatnam with Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu. The great part is -- this coffee cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment too," he said. Praising the “flavour and significance” of Araku coffee, the PM said it fills us with pride to see our local products achieving international recognition.

One such product is Araku coffee, renowned for its rich flavor and aroma, cultivated extensively in the Alluri Sita Ram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh.”



He said about 1.5 lakh tribal families are involved in its cultivation. Araku coffee has garnered several global awards and was well-received at the G-20 Summit held in Delhi. By uniting local farmers and encouraging them to cultivate Araku coffee, the cooperative has significantly boosted their income,” he added.

Araku coffee received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. A GI tag signifies products originating from a specific geographical area, known for possessing unique qualities or reputation due to their origin.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also shared the Prime Minister's mention about Araku coffee on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “Truly matchless! Andhra Pradesh's GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally,” Goyal wrote on his X handle. Araku Valley Arabica coffee is sourced from the hilly terrains of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, and the Odisha region is grown at elevations of 900-1100 metres above sea level. The tribals who produce this coffee follow organic approach.