Ibrahimpatnam selected for Aspirational Block Programme

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao instructed all the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the Aspirational Block Programme - Chintan Shivir, which is going to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country on September 30. He said that Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district was selected under this programme and the PM would attend the event virtually from New Delhi.

In view of this, the Collector on Friday conducted a meeting with the officials of Panchayat Raj, RWS, agriculture and educational departments at Ibrahimpatnam MPDO office. He said under the Aspirational Block programme, various programmes regarding health, sanitation, nutrition, agricultural and e-commerce etc would be held.

He said awareness rallies would be conducted over preventing tuberculosis and immunisation drives would also be organised on October 3. Similarly, Poshan mela would be organised at Anganwadi kendras on October 4, and sanitation activities would be conducted in all the village panchayats on October 5 and workshops and seminars would be organised on October 6, he added.

Besides, essay competitions, painting competitions would be conducted on October 7th over the digital literacy in all the government schools; and on October 9th exhibition of agricultural products would be organised and the same day mementoes and awards will also be handed over to the winners of the competitions, the collector informed. He asked all the officials to make special arrangements for the success of this programme. Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, MPDOs BV Ramakrishna Naik, P Jyostna and others attended.