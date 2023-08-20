Improve awareness on laws, advocates told

Ongole: The lawyers and legal officers should improve their awareness of the laws regularly, suggested AP High Court Judge Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai.

The judge participated as the chief guest at the one-day seminar jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council, Indira Priyadarsini Law College and Ongole Bar Association at the auditorium at the Government Medical College here on Saturday.

As part of the seminar, Justice A V Seshasai made a presentation on ‘Civil Procedure Code with special reference to Disposal of Interlocutory Applications’, Justice Dr Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao made a presentation on ‘Limitation Act’ and Justice BS Bhanumathi made a presentation on ‘Evidence Act- Relevancy’.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Seshasai said that knowledge increases by sharing. He advised the legal fraternity to improve their command on laws and provide the best services to the needy in society. He said that society expects a lot from the advocates, and advised the law students to have awareness on the ongoing trends. He asked the students to draw inspiration from freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Praksam Pantulu, who sacrificed everything he earned as a lawyer, for society.

AP Bar Council chairman Ganta Ramarao said that the seminar will help the legal fraternity to improve their knowledge. He observed that the Maharashtra-Goa Bar Council is ahead in the country in improving professional excellence among the members.

He announced that the AP Bar Council is in second position and they were working hard to achieve the first position by conducting at least one seminar every month. All India Bar Council member A Ramireddy said that while the Law University has been working well in Goa, they are making arrangements for establishing Law Academy by September or October.

He announced that they were also trying to establish three Law Academies in three regions of Andhra Pradesh. The AP Bar Council Vice-Chairman K Ramajogeswara Rao, District Principal Judge A Bharathi, High Court of AP Public Prosecutor Y Nagireddy, Ongole Bar Association president Nalluri Satya Srinivas and others also participated in the programme.