INDIA Bloc will form govt at Centre: Congress

Vijayawada: All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Andhra Pradesh Manoj Chauhan exuded confidence that the INDIA Bloc will form the government at the Centre after winning sizable number of Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections.

In a tete-a-tete with The Hans India here on Sunday, Manoj said that the INDIA Bloc contestants would win almost all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern belt and form the government.

Referring to the Nyay Patra or the manifesto of the Congress party, Manoj said that the Congress is going to do justice to various sections as per its manifesto. He came down heavily on the ruling NDA stating that they did immense damage to the country with their administration. “The NDA government has been raising loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees but nobody knew where the money has gone.”

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila has been making waves across the State with her speeches giving boost to the Congress cadre, Manoj pointed out and stated, “She is certainly going to win at Kadapa. After all she is the daughter of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.”

In addition, party candidates Gidugu Rudra Raju, Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Chinta Mohan and Koppula Raju are also potential candidates from the Congress stable who are going to win. “People of Andhra Pradesh are vexed with the BJP administration at the Centre and are looking forward for the change,” he said.