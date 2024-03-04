ISRO chief Somanath to get Pinnamaneni Award

Vijayawada: After a brief hiatus due to the outbreak of pandemic Covid-19, the Pinnamaneni and Sitadevi Foundation (PSF) announced the recipient of the Foundation award for the present year here on Sunday.

Managing Trustee of the Foundation Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao addressing the media announced the name of distinguished scientist and chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Somanath for the 30th annual award of the Foundation.

The Foundation has been honouring eminent persons in the fields of literature, culture, fine arts, medicine, science, sports, social services and others every year with a citation and cash award for the last thirty years. Hailing from Kerala, son of a Hindi teacher, Somanath after graduating in mechanical engineering and a Master’s degree in aerospace engineering, he did PhD at IIT Madras.

During his distinguished career of 38 years, he has made significant contributions to space technology. He is an expert in the area of system engineering of launch vehicles. Chandrayaan-3 mission was a great success under his leadership. Now he plays a crucial role for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission for sending Indians to space.