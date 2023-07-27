It’s a war between poor & robbers, says Lokesh

Ongole: It is the Telugu Desam Party that offered welfare rule when Jagan Mohan Reddy is wearing knickers, stated Nara Lokesh. The TDP general secretary spoke at a public meeting at Mangamuru road centre here on Wednesday, as part of 166th day of Yuvagalam Padayatra.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim that it is a war of classes is not true, but it is a war between poor and robbers. ‘It was former CM NT Rama Rao, who introduced rice at Rs 2 per kilo, cancelled Patel Patwari system, offered equal rights to women over property,Janata Vastralu, pakka houses etc.’ He said that Nara Chandrababu Naidu increased Rs 200 pension to Rs 2,000, introduced Anna Canteens, Chandranna Bima, waived off loans below Rs 50,000 and many others.

Lokesh criticised that Jagan Mohan Reddy took four years to increase pension by Rs 750, but looted Rs 7,000 crore in the name of Cent plots. He pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had constructed 9,600 houses only out of the total 3.5 lakh houses he promised. He reminded that Chandrababu Naidu had constructed 10 lakh houses in rural areas and completed about 90 per cent of the three lakh houses in urban areas.

Reminding Jagan’s promise to repair roads by July 15, 2020 after he becomes the CM, the TDP leader mocked that even after three years of the date, not a single pothole on any road was repaired. He said Jagan has two buttons on his table, one to deposit Rs 10 into the account of beneficiaries and another to collect Rs 100 from public in the name of various taxes, charges and cesses.

Nara Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy cut about 100 welfare schemes for various sections of the public. He explained about Maha Shakti scheme offering Rs 1,500 to women above 18 years of age, Rs 15,000 per child to the mothers for sending them to school, 3 gas cylinders free per year under Deepam scheme and free travel in RTC buses for women. He also assured that TDP will provide 20 lakh jobs in public and private sectors under Yuvagalam scheme.

Lokesh alleged that Jagan gave licence to YSRCP leaders to abuse SC, ST, BC and Minorities. Despite having nine YSRCP MLAs from the erstwhile Prakasam district, there was nil development, he criticised.

Reminding that the TDP government had spent Rs 2,515 crore for the development of Ongole constituency, he asked the public to compare how Ongole is before 2014 and 2019. He said local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy failed to develop the town and asked the CM as to why he removed the cabinet post to Srinivasa Reddy.

Lokesh promised to give permanent solution to drinking water issue, distribute TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, provide underground drainage, complete Buckingham Canal bridge, modernisation of Pothuraju Kalva works and other pending projects along with striving for the development of the district.