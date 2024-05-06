Jagan did nothing for AP in last 5 years, lambasts Pawan

Guntur: JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan criticised that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected education, irrigation, medical and health, employment sectors during the last five- years and did nothing to the State.

He addressed a huge gathering in Ponnuru Assembly constituency and conducted an election campaign in favour of TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and TDP candidate for Ponnuru Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra Kumar on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said due to the failure of the government, the farmers were not getting sufficient water to their agricultural lands. He criticised Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu stating that he does not know anything about the Polavaram Project works. “The only thing the Irrigation Minister knows is to dance with tribal women,” Pawan remarked. He asked the voters if they need such a person as a people’s representative. He called upon them to defeat Ambati Rambabu in the coming elections.

He warned the people to be vigilant on the Land Titling Act and asked the YSRCP government if it does not have the intention to implement the Land Titling Act, why it had issued a GO. Pawan assured that if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance comes to power, they will abolish the Land Titling Act immediately.

Alleging that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy refused to give share in property to his own sister and PCC chief Y S Sharmila, Pawan wondered how Jagan would protect the properties of the people of the State.

Expressing concern over the deterioration of law and order conditions in the State, he said some police officials were shielding anti-social elements under the current regime.

Pawan alleged that the YSCP activists destroyed a helipad set up for his visit to Ponnuru and described it as a serious crime.

Once the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms the government in the State, powers will be given to police and stern action will be taken against the anti-social elements, the JSP chief said.

He assured employees that the NDA would study and implement a pension system that would be beneficial to them. Pawan found fault with the YSRCP government for trying to close Sangam Dairy.