Jagan failed to keep poll promises: Sharmila

Guntur / Narasaraopet: APCC chief YS Sharmila criticised that the YSRCP government failed to keep up election promises. What about the price stabilisation fund with Rs 3,000 crore, she questioned.

She addressed a public meeting held at Sattenapalli of Palnadu district on Thursday. She termed Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu as liquor don and alleged that he is accepting 33% commission on liquor sales in the constituency. Do people need ministers like Ambati Rambabu, she questioned and criticised that he did nothing to the constituency.

She said he played a spectator’s role though crest gates of the irrigation projects washed away in the floods. She criticized that he did not take steps to complete at least a single irrigation project and added that the sand mafia is dictating terms in the constituency. She said development is possible with the Congress.

She recalled that former chief minister N Chandrababu had promised he would construct the capital like Singapore and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to construct three capitals, but failed to construct a single capital.

Addressing a public meeting held at Sanjeevaiah Nagar here on Thursday, she found fault with the statements of the YSRCP leaders that she wore yellow saree. She said yellow colour is not a patent of the TDP. She promised that they will waive crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh and complete the Polavaram Project.

She assured 10 years SCS to AP, if Congress party comes to power. She urged voters to vote in favour of CPI candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Jangala Ajay Kumar in the elections and Congress party candidate for Guntur East Assembly seat Sk Mastanvali.