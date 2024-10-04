Jagan slams TDP govt for budget delay, ‘mismanagement’

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the TDP coalition government for failing to introduce annual budget even after four months in power and said that the delay was aimed at avoiding public backlash over allocations to elections promises.

Addressing a meeting of ZPTCs and other party leaders from West Godavari and Eluru districts at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the coalition government for using interim budget to avoid public scrutiny, saying that a full budget would have required it to reveal allocations for various programmes.

He stated that during his tenure, every manifesto promise was fulfilled despite challenges like Covid-19 and reduced state income.

He said that people were becoming increasingly frustrated with N Chandrababu Naidu’s unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding education schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, as well as the state’s deteriorating healthcare system.

The former Chief Minister expressed concern over the rise of illegal activities like gambling and the spread of liquor shops under the current administration.