Jagananna Housing Colonies: 2.62 lakh houses to be built in 88 civic bodies says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government is constructing 2.62 lakh houses in 88 municipalities and corporations in the State under Jagananna Housing Colonies scheme.

He said the State government had set a target of completing 50,000 houses every six months. Botcha attended as the chief guest for the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) Jammana Prasanna Kumar held at the TIDCO office at NTR Bhavan, RTC complex on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha said the TIDCO was working with the objective of constructing houses in 300 square feet area and allotting them to the eligible beneficiaries. He said the State government has started the construction of 2.62 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 21,167 crore. The share of Central government is Rs 3,933 crore, the share of State government is Rs 12,644 crore and the share of beneficiaries is Rs 4,590 crore.

Botcha said the government is providing basic infrastructure facilities like roads, side drains, drinking water supply, power supply, street lamps, community halls, primary health centres, Anganwadi centres, parks, sports facilities like grounds etc in Jagananna colonies. He hoped the works related to development of infrastructure facilities would be completed in a phased manner in two years in Jagananna Housing Colonies in the State.

After assuming the charge as the chairman of the TIDCO, Jammana Prasanna Kumar said the corporation would hand over the houses to the beneficiaries after completing the colonies. He said all eligible families in the urban areas of the State would get houses.

He thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the chairman of TIDCO. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash, Satrucharla Parikshita Raju, APTIDCO Managing Director Ch Sridhar, General Manager Harinath Babu and other officials, party leaders and others attended the swearing in ceremony.