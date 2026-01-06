113 suspected typhoid cases in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the administration in Gandhinagar city to work on a war footing amid the emergence of nearly 100 cases of suspected typhoid, the Gujarat government said.

Due to leakage in a water pipeline, cases of suspected typhoid, a water-borne disease, were reported in Sectors 24, 28, and Adivada area of Gandhinagar city a few days ago, the state government said in a release on Sunday. Shah has ordered the immediate repair of the pipeline, it said. So far, 113 cases of suspected typhoid have been detected in the state capital. Of these, 19 patients have been discharged after treatment, while 94 are currently being treated in Gandhinagar Civil Hospital as well as health centres of Sectors 24 and 29, said the release, adding that their condition is stable. Round-the-clock OPDs (outpatient departments) have been started in the affected areas, and food arrangements have been made for the relatives of those patients being treated in the Civil Hospital, it said.

Shah, a Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar, has been in constant touch with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, District Collector and Municipal Commissioner to take updates about the current situation, said the release.