Jayaram’s ‘train track’ threat to journalists triggers a storm

Vijayawada: The TDP high command expressed its displeasure over former minister and current TDP MLA of Guntakal Gummanur Jayaram for threatening journalists who write against him and his brother. The party state president Palla Srinivasa Rao reportedly spoke to Jayaram over the phone late on Wednesday. He is said to have warned that it is not TDP’s culture to threaten journalists and the MLA should ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also reportedly expressed his displeasure over the MLA’s action.

Journalists’ associations condemned the MLA’s open threat and demanded him to withdraw his statement.

Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) said in a statement that it is condemnable that an MLA has threatened journalists. The union said if the MLA believes that certain media report is not correct, he may take legal action but it is not proper on his part to threaten journalists.

Jayaram’s threats against journalists publishing ‘false news’ against him and his family members kicked up a storm on Wednesday.

Jayaram warned journalists that if they publish ‘false news’ against him or his brother, he would make them lie down on train tracks. He warned journalists of serious consequences. His video threatening media persons went viral on social media.

“Think well before publishing news about me and my brother. If you point out my mistake, I will rectify. Otherwise, I will make lie down on train tracks,” he warned.

The MLA also told journalists that if they have any questions they should ask him in person. He warned them that he would not tolerate anything written against him.

The TDP MLA said some journalists publishing ‘false news’ that he is involved in land encroachments. He also remarked that he does not give any importance to the media. Jayaram issued a warning to journalists after a media house published stories against him and family members.