Jogi Ramesh only MLA from Krishna to get Cabinet berth

Vijayawada: Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh sworn in as the Minster in the Jagan 2.0 cabinet on Monday. He was awarded the portfolio of Minister for Housing in the 25-member State Cabinet.

The swearing in ceremony was held in a grand manner at the Secretariat amidst the joy and happiness of the family members, party leaders and functionaries.

Jogi Ramesh is the only MLA from Krishna district to get a berth in the State Cabinet. He was first elected as MLA from Pedana Assembly constituency in 2009. He was defeated in Mylavaram Assembly constituency in 2014 and was elected to the Assembly in 2019 elections from Pedana segment. He was associated with Congress party and YSRCP for a long time.

Jogi Ramesh is a native of Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada. He did B Sc and active in politics in the Youth Congress wing. He served as the Youth Congress district president, Railway Board member, Satavahana RTC regional zonal chairman. He belongs to BC community andone of the aspirants from Krishna district.

A few other senior leaders from Krishna and NTR districts were not selected for the State Cabinet.