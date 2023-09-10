Joint Collector N Tej Bharat reviews arrangements for CM Jagan’s tour

Nidadavolu (East Godavari District): Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in a State-level programme of YSR Kapu Nestham in Nidadavolu town on th 14th or 15th of this month. He reviewed the field-level arrangements for this programme in Nidadavolu on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, the Joint Collector instructed the officials to complete the arrangements at the public meeting venue by Sunday evening.

Barricades should be set up on both sides of the road from the helipad to the meeting venue, he said. He said that places for parking buses, cars and other vehicles should be designated and appropriate arrangements should be made.

In view of the rainy season, a waterproof roof should be installed at the meeting venue, he suggested. Nidadavolu Municipal Chairman Bhupathi Adinarayana said that all arrangements were being made for the successful conduct of YSR Kapu Nestham programme. Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu, Municipal Commissioner K V Padmavathi, DE Madhavi and others participated.