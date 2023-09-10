Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
Joint Collector N Tej Bharat reviews arrangements for CM Jagan’s tour
The Chief Minister will take part in YSR Kapu Nestham programme in Nidadavolu
Nidadavolu (East Godavari District): Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in a State-level programme of YSR Kapu Nestham in Nidadavolu town on th 14th or 15th of this month. He reviewed the field-level arrangements for this programme in Nidadavolu on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, the Joint Collector instructed the officials to complete the arrangements at the public meeting venue by Sunday evening.
Barricades should be set up on both sides of the road from the helipad to the meeting venue, he said. He said that places for parking buses, cars and other vehicles should be designated and appropriate arrangements should be made.
In view of the rainy season, a waterproof roof should be installed at the meeting venue, he suggested. Nidadavolu Municipal Chairman Bhupathi Adinarayana said that all arrangements were being made for the successful conduct of YSR Kapu Nestham programme. Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu, Municipal Commissioner K V Padmavathi, DE Madhavi and others participated.