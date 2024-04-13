Live
- BRS, BJP trying to gain sympathy from farmers in name of drought
- ‘Masthu Shades Unnay Ra’gets huge applause on Amazon Prime Video
- Kamal’s ‘Thug Life’ update: Simbu undergone a successful look test; set to replace Dulquer
- Visakhapatnam: Two killed in separate accidents
- 50-year-old man jumps from 10th floor of apartment in Hyd
- Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More
- Visakhapatnam: Parents, students get into celebration mode
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
- Tirupati: Probe into liquor scam in AP imminent, warn NDA leaders
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 13 April 2024
Just In
Kadiri: Balakrishna to kick-start his campaign today
- He will begin his Bus Yatra, ‘Swarnandhra Saakara Yatra,’ after offering prayers at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy in Kadiri
- The Hindupur MLA will cover Nandyal, Kurnool and Anantapur districts in the first phase
Kadiri (Sri Satya Sai district) : Hindupur MLA and film hero Nandamuri Balakrishna will start election campaign ‘Swarnandhra Saakara Yatra’ in Kadiri on Saturday.
A special bus has already been prepared for Balayya's bus trip. Also TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance logo was printed on the bus. The entire bus has been painted with yellow, the colour of TDP flag. Also pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan were printed on the bus.
In the first phase of bus yatra, Balayya will tour erstwhile Anantapur district and Kurnool districts. The bus yatra will be conducted in Kadiri and Puttaparthi constituencies on April 13.
It will start after performing the pooja at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple. Also, on April 14, the yatra will go through Kallur in Singanamala constituency and Saptagiri circle in Anantapur.