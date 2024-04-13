Kadiri: Balakrishna to kick-start his campaign today

Kadiri (Sri Satya Sai district) : Hindupur MLA and film hero Nandamuri Balakrishna will start election campaign ‘Swarnandhra Saakara Yatra’ in Kadiri on Saturday.

A special bus has already been prepared for Balayya's bus trip. Also TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance logo was printed on the bus. The entire bus has been painted with yellow, the colour of TDP flag. Also pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan were printed on the bus.

In the first phase of bus yatra, Balayya will tour erstwhile Anantapur district and Kurnool districts. The bus yatra will be conducted in Kadiri and Puttaparthi constituencies on April 13.

It will start after performing the pooja at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple. Also, on April 14, the yatra will go through Kallur in Singanamala constituency and Saptagiri circle in Anantapur.

