Kanipakam temple offers silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Dasara celebrations which are going on enthusiastically will be are entering into 8th day on Sunday. On this day the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga will appear as Sri Durga Devi atop Indrakeeladri. The avatar symbolises victory over evil.



In the incarnation, the goddess holds weapons such as sword, spear, chakra and her vahana (vehicle) is a tiger. The deity is called Durga as she killed the demon Durgamudu or Durgamasur.

She is the first form of Aadi Prakriti pancha maha swaroopas. The goddess is considered as the most powerful goddess, mother of the universe, she is behind creation, preservation and destruction of the world.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowment Kottu Satyanarayana who is overseeing the Dasara fete said that the rush of devotees will continue till Vijaya Dasami.

Many devotees are likely to visit the temple on Sunday too on the occasion of Durgastmi. The devotees’ rush is being monitored on CCTV cameras. He said that Endowment, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Revenue, and Police are working cooperatively.

On the seventh day, the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on Saturday. Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi is the second form of Tripura Trayam and is the ultimate, primordial Shakti, the light of manifestation, and existing before Brahma, Vishnu, and Siva.

She represents the Panchabhuta, Vayu (air), Jala (water), Agni (fire), Bhumi (earth) and Akasa (space), the five basic elements of the universe. Lalitha who is the adhisthana Devatha of Panchadasakshari and Sri Chakra bestows Mohodaiswaraym (fortune) to the sadhana of Sri Vidya, according to Vedic scholars.

The authorities of Sri Swayambhu Varasiddhi Vinayaka Devasthanam, Kanipakam of Chittoor district offered silk robes to goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi on Saturday. Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple Chairman A Mohan Reddy and Executive Officer A Venkatesh offered the silk robes along with pasupu, kumkum and bangles on behalf of the temple.

Durga temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and priests gave them a warm welcome as per the temple tradition.

Meanwhile, Cine Actress Poonam Kaur, Vigilance Commissioner J Satya Narayana, MLAs K Pardhasaradhi, V Srinivasa, Malladi Vishnu, Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Justice N Harnath, Endowment Commissioner5 S Satya Narayana and others visited the temple.