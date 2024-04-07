Kesineni Chinni campaigns in Vijayawada West Constituency

TDP Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivanath (Chinni) recently conducted an election campaign in the Vijayawada West Constituency along with Jana Sena BJP candidate Sujana Chaudhary. During the campaign, they visited various areas in the Bhavanipuram region, including the 40th and 41st Divisions, to interact with the local residents and discuss the welfare schemes that would be provided if they were to come to power.





Shivanath and Chaudhary were felicitated with gifts by Telugu Desam leaders during the campaign. They also paid tribute to the statue of Ambedkar in the 41st Division and visited the Sri Dasanjaneya Swamy Devasthanam in Bank Center to perform special prayers before continuing their campaign efforts.





They distributed the TDP manifesto to the people during a door-to-door campaign and explained the welfare schemes that would be implemented under the leadership of Chandrababu and Modi if they were to win the election. The residents showed their support by bowing to Shivanath and Chaudhary at every step.





In response to criticism from YCP MP candidate Keshineni Nani, Shivanath defended himself and challenged Nani to an open debate on corruption. He also criticized Nani for allegedly taking money from leaders to secure a ticket in the West constituency.





Shivanath expressed confidence that the TDP, BJP, and Janasena candidates would emerge victorious not only in the West constituency but also in the seven assembly constituencies of NTR district. He also predicted a significant win for Sujana Chaudhary in the western constituency.



In conclusion, Shivanath highlighted the support he has received from Chandrababu Naidu and criticized Nani for his alleged ties to corruption. The campaign efforts in Vijayawada aim to bring about a people's government in the upcoming elections.

