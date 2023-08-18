Koyyuru: Tribals protest with empty plates

Koyyuru (ASR District) : The Adivasis at Jajulabanda village of Moolpeta Panchayat under Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday staged a protest demonstration with empty plates to highlight their plight as they are not receiving ration rice and starving.

As many as 27 tribal families are living in this hilltop village. The ration for August is not supplied. Even a mid-day meal scheme in a newly-established school here is not implemented.

Villagers Kontambali Venkata Rao and Gammila Lakshmana Rao said that the staff is asking them to come to the Bonkula Palem depot to get rice.

They complained that a person will have to pay Rs 100 in the form of transportation charges to go there. They said that the government is saying that they are supplying rice to every house. They requested the officials to supply the ration at the doorstep.