Krishna river crossing swimming competitions held

Vijayawada (NTR district): As many as 415 swimmers participated in the Aqua Devils Welfare Association's River Krishna crossing swimming competitions held here on Sunday.





MLA V Srinivasa Rao and former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju inaugurated the competitions. Swimmers, both men and women, from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra participated.





NTR district Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi presented Rs 1 lakh cash prizes to the winners.





Aqua Devils Welfare Association president Velagapudi Venkateswara Rao, AR ADCP K Srinivasa Rao, Taskforce ACP NV Ramana Murthy, West Zone ACP Dr K Hanumantha Rao and others were present.



