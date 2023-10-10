Krishna water redistribution detrimental to AP interests

Vijayawada: Krishna delta and Rayalaseema region will suffer a lot due to non-availability of Krishna water if the Krishna water is redistributed as per the Central government’s gazette notification, said CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao. He expressed concern over the gazette notification issued by the Centre on redistribution of Krishna river waters between AP and Telangana State.



Addressing the media at the MBVK Bhavan here on Monday, the CPM State secretary said the BJP government is betraying the people of AP. Srinivasa Rao said there is no water for kharif season in the State and dry spell conditions are prevailing.

He said the YSRCP government is not questioning the BJP government at the Centre though the latter is betraying AP repeatedly on various issues like not releasing grants for the development of backward regions and not granting the Special Category Status.

He said the Centre can take a decision on redistribution of Krishna river water if both AP and Telangana States ask for it. He alleged that the Central government had taken a decision on redistribution of water with a view to get political mileage in Telangana State as the elections are due very soon.

He said the decision taken by the Union government on redistribution of Krishna river water is nothing but betrayal to the people of AP. He reminded that the Krishna river water dispute is in the court following the verdict given by the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on sharing of Krishna river waters.

He expressed concern that pending irrigation projects, Rayalaseema region and Krishna delta region will suffer huge loss if the water is redistributed between AP and TS.

He criticised the Centre for not releasing grants for the development of the backward regions as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Referring to the party activities in the State, Srinivasa Rao said the CPM will organise a State-level Praja Rakshana Bheri public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7. He said the CPM will launch long march from three places Parvathipuram in Manyam district, Adoni in Kurnool district and Srikakulam and it will reach Vijayawada and a public meeting will be held on November 7.

He said the CPM leaders will explain to people during the long march on the anti-people’s policies of the State and Central governments. He said the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will attend the public meeting in Vijayawada. CPM state secretariat member Gafoo and party leader D Ramadevi participated in the media conference.