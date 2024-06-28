Live
Just In
Lakshmi Pardhasaradhi new ADC chairperson
Highlights
Guntur: Retired IAS officer D Lakshmi Parthasaradhi has been appointed as chairperson and managing director of Amaravati Development Corporation for the second time.
Special chief secretary to the government Anil Kumar Singhal issued a GO to this effect on Thursday.
She is expected to take charge very soon. Earlier, she worked as Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson from January 2016 to July 2019 and executed several development works.
