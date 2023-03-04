Lepakshi handicrafts exhibition opens

NTR district Joint Collector Nupur Ajay said that artisans must be encouraged by supporting handicrafts, which reflects our culture and tradition. She inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation's Lepakshi Exhibition here on Friday.





Speaking on the occasion, she said Lepakshi stands as the brand ambassador for handicrafts and added that the government has been organising these types of exhibitions to encourage the artisans by providing market facilities for their products and also to make the products available to the consumers at a low price. Embroidery, glass ornaments, printing textiles, Madhubani paintings, picture maps, lacquer glass, batik painting, Kalamkari printing and painting, lace weaves, Etikoppaka, Kondapalli dolls, various wooden works art and terracotta potteries are being exhibited at the stalls, she informed. The Joint Collector said the exhibition will continue till March 12 at Bapu Museum.





Lepakshi manager M Suresh, Handicrafts Service Centre Assistant Director N Aparna Lakshmi, HPO M Suvarchala and others accompanied the JC.



