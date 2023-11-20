Lok Satta supports CPI protest for Krishna water

Vijayawada: The Lok Satta Party extended support to the 30-hour protest to be launched by the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday and Wednesday demanding the redistribution of Krishna water by the Centre.

Lok Satta president Bhisetti Bobjee called on CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna here on Sunday to extend the support of Lok Satta party.

Speaking to media, the senior CPI leader said that both the Centre and the State governments are deceiving people. The Centre announced the redistribution of River Krishna water keeping an eye on the elections to Telangana Assembly. On the other hand, Jagan Mohan Reddy administration has been indifferent to the drought condition in the state and the plight of farmers.

Ramakrishna said that about 400 mandals in 18 districts across the state are reeling under drought conditions yet the Jagan administration has been unwilling to take any action. The CPI has undertaken 30-hour protest demonstration denouncing the policies of the State and the Central governments, he said. The CPI leader said he had already invited all political parties to express solidarity with the protest demonstration by the CPI and hoped that the leaders of all political parties will come forward to express solidarity on November 21.